Foreign Ministry Releases Classified Diplomatic Documents from 1988

Photo : YONHAP News

The government on Sunday disclosed classified diplomatic documents shedding light on South Korea's diplomacy ahead of the 1988 Seoul Olympics and major events on the Korean Peninsula.The Foreign Ministry said that some 250-thousand pages of diplomatic documents from 1998 have been declassified, along with a brief summary.The declassified documents include Seoul's discussions with other countries regarding fielding a unified Korea team ahead of the 1988 Olympics and South Korea's moves after the Korean Air Flight 858 bombing in 1987.People can view the released documents at the ministry's Diplomatic Archives in southern Seoul or the archives’ Web site (http://diplomaticarchives.mofa.go.kr).