S. Korean Officials Visit US Ahead of Moon-Trump Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean security and defense officials are visiting the United States to prepare for the summit between the two nations' leaders slated for April eleventh.Kim Hyun-chong, the deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, will meet with U.S. deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman on Monday in Washington to set the agenda for the summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Donald Trump.During his trip, Kim will also meet with the members of the U.S. Senate and House committees on foreign relations, armed forces and intelligence to explain Seoul's positions on U.S.-North Korea negotiations regarding the North's denuclearization.South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is also set to hold talks with acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan on Monday to discuss pending security issues between the allies.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last Friday to discuss ways to resume nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea.