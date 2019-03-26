S. Korea to Begin DMZ Excavation Work on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin its own preparatory works to excavate Korean War remains in the Demilitarized Zone.A military official in Seoul said South Korea will start additional demining operations and basic excavation work south of the Military Demarcation Line on Monday by mobilizing about 100 people.Under last year's bilateral military accord aimed at reducing tensions and building trust, the two Koreas were set to carry out a joint project to unearth Korean War remains in Arrowhead Ridge in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province, a notorious battle site during the war, from April through October.However, the North has remained silent about the South's request to start the excavation as planned and Seoul decided to go ahead with the basic excavation work on its own.