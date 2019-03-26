Violators of 52-Hour Workweek System to Face Punishment from Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will implement the 52-hour workweek system on Monday as the extended grace period for the new system has expired.The statutory workweek system took effect on July first of last year for about 36-hundred companies with more than 300 employees, but the government permitted a six-month grace period.The period expired at the end of December last year, but the Labor Ministry extended the grace period by another three months for 145 businesses that were not ready to shorten maximum work hours.As the extended period ended on Sunday, businesses caught violating the new system will now face punishment.