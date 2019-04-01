Parliament Likely to Miss Deadline for Confirmation Hearing Reports

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly is likely to miss the Monday deadline to adopt confirmation hearing reports for five minister nominees due to differences between rival parties.Last month, President Moon Jae-in appointed seven minister nominees in a Cabinet reshuffle, but withdrew the nomination for his new science minister, while the designate for land minister voluntarily stepped down on Sunday.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party is refusing to adopt the reports for SMEs minister nominee Park Young-sun and unification minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul, calling them unfit for the posts.If the deadline is missed, the president can again ask parliament to adopt the reports. Although the president can appoint ministers regardless of the reports if the second deadline is missed, it could become a political burden.