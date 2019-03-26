Plastic Bag Ban at Large Stores Goes into Effect Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Single-use plastic bags will be banned at large-sized discount stores and supermarkets across the country from Monday following a three-month grace period.The Environment Ministry plans to conduct field inspections beginning on Monday to ensure stores are adhering to the revised law on recyclable waste.Around two-thousand large-sized discount stores and eleven-thousand supermarkets bigger than 165 square meters will be banned from offering plastic bags. Violators will face fines of up to three million won.However, stores will still be allowed to offer thin-film plastic bags that are used to contain wet items such as fish, meat, tofu and other similar items.