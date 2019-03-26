S. Korea's Exports Fall for Fourth Straight Month in March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports have declined for the fourth consecutive month in March due to falling chip prices and slow exports to China.According to data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy on Monday, the country's outbound shipments came to 47-point-one billion U.S. dollars last month, down eight-point-two percent from a year earlier.Imports decreased six-point-seven percent over the cited period to reach 41-point-89 billion dollars.The trade surplus came to five-point-22 billion dollars in March, marking 86 straight months in which the country's exports surpassed imports.The country's exports contracted one-point-seven percent in December, six-point-two percent in January and eleven-point-four percent in February.The trade ministry said the decline slowed in March, while expecting further improvement for this month.