Team to Probe Ex-Vice Minister's Sex Scandal 'By the Book'

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a special prosecution team re-investigating sexual misconduct and bribery allegations against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui vowed to probe the case "by the book."Yeo Hwan-seop, the chief of the Cheongju District Prosecutors' Office told reporters on Monday that his team will share details of the outcome with the public so that there are no misunderstandings.Yeo added that he will decide on the scope and subjects of the probe after reviewing records from previous investigations.On Friday, Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il ordered the 13-member team to conduct a speedy and thorough probe into the case following a recommendation from the Justice Ministry's committee that is reviewing controversial past cases.The former vice justice minister is suspected of having received bribes and sexual services arranged by a local developer.The committee also recommended a probe into alleged pressure from higher-ups, including the Park Geun-hye administration's presidential office, to tone down the earlier investigations after Kim was cleared of the charges twice in 2013 and 2014.