Pres. Moon Vows to Actively Handle Peace Process with Trump

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has vowed to find a way with U.S. President Donald Trump to advance the peace process on the Korean Peninsula.Moon made the pledge on Monday while chairing a meeting of senior presidential secretaries and aides.The president said he will discuss with Trump next week ways to strengthen cooperation on pushing forward the peace process, which would entail the resumption of U.S.-North Korea dialogue, the complete denuclearization of the North and improvement in inter-Korean relations and U.S.-North Korea ties.Moon said Seoul and Washington cannot go backward, stressing that they will move forward by clearing roads that are blocked and building paths where there are none.He added some forces are seeking to return to the past of confrontation and conflict by raising issue with efforts to engage in dialogue with the North.The president noted such actions are of no help to South Korea’s interests and the future of the peninsula, while stressing that if the ongoing talks end in failure, the situation on the peninsula will get worse.Moon is set to make a two-day trip to Washington next Wednesday and hold his seventh meeting with Trump.