DP Regrets Nomination Withdrawals, Calls for Tougher Verification Process

Photo : KBS News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) expressed regret over President Moon Jae-in's withdrawal of the nomination for new science minister and a voluntary resignation by the nominee for land minister.DP Chairperson Lee Hae-chan said on Monday that his party will relay a message to the presidential office that its personnel verification should be reinforced.Lee also vowed all-out efforts to ensure that confirmation hearing reports for the remaining five nominees are adopted by the National Assembly.DP floor leader Hong Young-pyo urged the main opposition Liberty Korea Party to end its political attack and to adopt reports for the five minister nominees in order to meet Monday's deadline.