LKP to Adopt Reports for 3 Minister Nominees, Refuses Consent for 2 Others

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has decided to adopt confirmation hearing reports for three minister nominees, but rejected consent for two others.Appearing on a local radio program on Monday, LKP floor leader Na Kyung-won said her party will adopt the reports of nominees for interior minister Chin Young, fisheries minister Moon Seong-hyeok and culture minister Park Yang-woo, although the reports will state the candidates lack qualifications.Na, however, said the LKP will not adopt reports for the other two nominees, raising concerns about the pro-North Korean views of unification minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul.The floor leader criticized small and medium-sized enterprises minister nominee Park Young-sun for refusing to submit required documents and attempting to turn the tables on the opposition by claiming LKP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn knew about the sex scandal involving Kim Hak-ui before he was named vice justice minister in 2013.Na called on Cho Kuk, the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs in charge of personnel verification, to take responsibility and step down due to the withdrawals of the nominees for land and science ministers over ethical lapses on Sunday.