Swedish Ambassador: Room Prepared for Future US Liaison Office in Pyongyang

Photo : YONHAP News

The Swedish ambassador to South Korea says his government is keeping space within its embassy in Pyongyang for the possible establishment of a U.S. liaison office.In an interview with KBS World Radio's daily news show "Korea 24", Ambassador Jakob Hallgren discussed Sweden's role in improving U.S.-North Korea relations.[Sound bite: Swedish Ambassador to S. Korea Jakob Hallgren (English)]"Within the Swedish embassy in Pyongyang, there is actually a room, set aside, which is there for the Americans to use the day they would like to open a interest section within the Swedish embassy. This is something that was actually already decided when this agreement... well... it was decided that Sweden will protect the U.S. consular interest in 1995. So, it's been there the whole time but maybe it's only the last year or so that could be conceivably be used... "The much-anticipated establishment of an American liaison office in Pyongyang fell through as the Hanoi summit collapsed without an agreement in February.Sweden established diplomatic ties with North Korea in 1973 and built an embassy in the North Korean capital in 1975, becoming the first western state to have official relations with Pyongyang.The full-length interview with Hallgren will first air on the Tuesday edition of Korea 24.