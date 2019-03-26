Vietnamese Woman Accused of Killing Kim Jong-nam Pleads Guilty to Lesser Charge

Photo : YONHAP News

A Vietnamese woman on trial on charges of assassinating the half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison after accepting a lesser charge.According to foreign and local media outlets, a Malaysian court issued the ruling on Monday for Doan Thi Huong after she pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of "causing hurt by a dangerous weapon."Huong's lawyer said his client, who has been detained since February of 2017, is expected to be released in the first week of May after her sentence was reduced by one-third due to good behavior.Huong and an Indonesian woman by the name of Siti Aisyah were accused of using the deadly VX agent to assassinate Kim Jong-nam at Kuala Lumpur's international airport in February of 2017.The two women denied murdering Kim, saying they thought they were part of a television prank.Monday’s court ruling comes after Aisyah was freed on March eleventh after the murder charges against her were dropped.