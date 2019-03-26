Seoul Saw Highest Ever Level of Ultrafine Dust in March

Photo : KBS News

New data finds that the concentration of ultrafine dust in Seoul reached a record high last month.The National Institute of Environmental Research under the Environment Ministry analyzed data and found that ultrafine dust particle levels in the capital city amounted to 44-point-six micrograms per cubic meter on average in March, the highest figure to be posted since the government began to compile fine dust data in 2015.The level of ultrafine dust in Seoul for the month of March had reached 38 micrograms per cubic meter in 2015, 32 in 2016, 39 in 2017 and 34 in 2018.The March figure was substantially higher than previous years after serious levels of dust particles that had blanketed the Korean Peninsula in early March drove up the overall monthly average.The institute noted that emergency measures on slashing fine dust were implemented for seven consecutive days from March first in Seoul, Incheon, Gyeonggi Province, Sejong and the Chungcheong Provinces. In particular, on March fifth, Seoul saw the average level of ultrafine dust skyrocket to a daily record of 135 micrograms per cubic meter.