Parties Clash Over Issuing Confirmation Hearing Reports for Minister Nominees

Anchor: Rival parties remain at odds over issuing confirmation hearing reports for President Moon Jae-in's five minister nominees, one day after two nominees withdrew over ethical lapses.
Choi You Sun has the details.
Report: Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won told a local radio program on Monday that her party will adopt reports of nominees for interior minister Chin Young, fisheries minister Moon Seong-hyeok and culture minister Park Yang-woo.
The floor leader said the reports will state the candidates' lack of qualifications.
Na added the LKP will not issue reports for the other two nominees, citing concerns about the pro-North Korean views of unification minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul.
She also criticized the small and medium-sized enterprises minister nominee Park Young-sun for refusing to submit required documents and attempting to turn the tables on the opposition party.
During her confirmation hearing last Wednesday, Park claimed that LKP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn knew about the sex scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui before he was appointed in 2013.
The opposition bloc is calling on President Moon Jae-in to publicly apologize for what they allege are failed nominations and to dismiss his senior civil and personnel affairs secretaries despite Moon's withdrawal of the nomination for science minister and a voluntary resignation by the land minister nominee over ethical lapses on Sunday.
Science minister nominee Cho Dong-ho came under fire during his parliamentary confirmation hearing for his participation in a 2017 international conference organized by OMICS International, which is known as a fraudulent academic group.
It marked the first time the president has withdrawn the nomination of a Cabinet minister since he took office.
Land minister nominee Choi Jeong-ho stepped down over alleged real estate speculation.
Deputy presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said on a local radio program on Monday that the top office is neither looking into additional nomination withdrawals nor dismissing the presidential secretaries.
Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.