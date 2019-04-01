Parties Clash Over Issuing Confirmation Hearing Reports for Minister Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Rival parties remain at odds over issuing confirmation hearing reports for President Moon Jae-in's five minister nominees, one day after two nominees withdrew over ethical lapses.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) floor leader Na Kyung-won told a local radio program on Monday that her party will adopt reports of nominees for interior minister Chin Young, fisheries minister Moon Seong-hyeok and culture minister Park Yang-woo.The floor leader said the reports will state the candidates' lack of qualifications.Na added the LKP will not issue reports for the other two nominees, citing concerns about the pro-North Korean views of unification minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul.She also criticized the small and medium-sized enterprises minister nominee Park Young-sun for refusing to submit required documents and attempting to turn the tables on the opposition party.During her confirmation hearing last Wednesday, Park claimed that LKP chief Hwang Kyo-ahn knew about the sex scandal involving former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui before he was appointed in 2013.The opposition bloc is calling on President Moon Jae-in to publicly apologize for what they allege are failed nominations and to dismiss his senior civil and personnel affairs secretaries despite Moon's withdrawal of the nomination for science minister and a voluntary resignation by the land minister nominee over ethical lapses on Sunday.Science minister nominee Cho Dong-ho came under fire during his parliamentary confirmation hearing for his participation in a 2017 international conference organized by OMICS International, which is known as a fraudulent academic group.It marked the first time the president has withdrawn the nomination of a Cabinet minister since he took office.Land minister nominee Choi Jeong-ho stepped down over alleged real estate speculation.Deputy presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said on a local radio program on Monday that the top office is neither looking into additional nomination withdrawals nor dismissing the presidential secretaries.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.