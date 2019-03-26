Gyeongnam FC Demands Apology from LKP After Illicit Campaigning

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean professional football club Gyeongnam FC is demanding an apology from the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) after party members staged illicit campaigning inside the club's home stadium.In a statement released on Monday, Gyeongnam FC said if it were to be punished by the Korea Football Association(KFA), the LKP must bear legal and moral responsibility for the club's fans and the people of South Gyeongsang Province.On Saturday, LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn and party candidate Kang Ki-yoon ignored warnings from the club's staff and campaigned inside the Changwon Football Center ahead of the April third by-elections.Under KFA and K League laws, election candidates and party officials can enter the stadium after purchasing a ticket, but cannot wear any clothing displaying a candidate's number and name, as well as the party's name and emblem.A violation of such rules can result in a team being slapped with a ten-point deduction, forced to play a home match behind closed doors and a fine of more than 20 million won.The K League said it will hold a meeting later on Monday to decide whether the case should be reviewed by its discipline committee.