Special Team to Start Questioning People Linked to Ex-Vice Minister's Sex Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

A special team of prosecutors investigating the sexual misconduct and bribery allegations against former Vice Justice Minister Kim Hak-ui is expected to question people linked to the case as early as this week.At a press conference on Monday, the team said it will begin questioning people while also reviewing documents from past investigations.Yeo Hwan-seop, the chief of the Cheongju District Prosecutors' Office, is leading the 13-member team and said that he will be able to decide on the scope and subjects of the probe after looking over 100 case files of reports.The former vice justice minister is suspected of having received bribes and sexual services arranged by a local developer.It is also suspected that there was pressure from higher-ups, including the Park Geun-hye administration's presidential office, to tone down the earlier investigations after Kim was cleared of the charges twice in 2013 and 2014.