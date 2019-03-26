Economy KOSPI Closes Monday Up 1.29%

South Korean stocks were up on Monday on news of progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China.



The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 27-point-61 points, or one-point-29 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-168-point-28.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-50 points, or one-point-03 percent, to close at 736-point-81.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-seven won.