Economy
KOSPI Closes Monday Up 1.29%
Write: 2019-04-01 15:55:06 / Update: 2019-04-01 15:55:48
South Korean stocks were up on Monday on news of progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose 27-point-61 points, or one-point-29 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-168-point-28.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining seven-point-50 points, or one-point-03 percent, to close at 736-point-81.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened one-point-four won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-133-point-seven won.
Editor's Pick