Finance Minister Calls for Swift Passage of Minimum Wage, Flexible Work Hour Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has urged the ruling and opposition parties to swiftly pass bills related to the flexible work hour and minimum wage systems.Hong, alongside Employment and Labor Minister Lee Jae-kap, paid a visit on Monday to ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo, calling for efforts on “urgent legislation.”Noting that a decision-making process on next year’s minimum wage level has virtually begun, Minister Hong said a bill for a new minimum wage system needs to be quickly passed so it can be applied to the ongoing process.He also referred to companies' calls for the passage of the flexible work hour system bill by Friday, the last day of the ongoing extraordinary parliamentary session.Floor leader Hong Young-pyo blamed the main opposition Liberty Korea Party for its refusal to cooperate on the delay to pass the flexible work hour bill, stressing the bill can be passed only with several hours of bipartisan deliberation.Earlier in the day, the finance minister also met with floor leaders of two minor opposition parties, including the Bareunmirae Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace to call for cooperation on the bills.The flexible work hour bill intends to expand the application period of the flexible work hour system to six months while the new minimum wage system bill is designed to enforce a dual-track decision-making process as a way of reducing social costs.