Nuclear Envoys of S. Korea, Japan Discuss Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

Nuclear envoys of South Korea and Japan have sat down to discuss the denuclearization of North Korea.Special Representative for Korean Peninsula Peace and Security Affairs Lee Do-hoon and Kenji Kanasugi, director general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, met in Tokyo on Monday to assess the situation following the failed summit between the North and the U.S. in February.The two sides also exchanged opinions on possible ways to bring about practical progress for the complete denuclearization and lasting peace of the Korean Peninsula and decided to continue their close communication and cooperation.Lee was visiting Japan after his trip to the U.S. where he met with his American counterpart Stephen Biegun in Washington on Friday.