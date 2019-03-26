'US Aircraft Deployed to S. Korea in March for Joint Marine Drill'

Photo : YONHAP News

The commander of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific says that 14 U.S. military aircraft were deployed from Hawaii to South Korea for a special training session in March.Lieutenant General Lewis Craparotta made the remark in a statement released ahead of an international symposium opening in Seoul on Tuesday to mark the 70th founding anniversary of South Korea's Marine Corps.He said that 14 U.S. air assets were deployed to Korea last month. He identified them as four MV-22 Ospreys, four CH-53 heavy-lift transport helicopters, four Cobra attack helicopters and two utility helicopters nicknamed "Hueys."It's the first time last month's joint marine exercise involving U.S. military aircraft has been acknowledged publicly.The commander added that U.S. marines have strengthened the defense readiness of their South Korean counterparts whenever they visit Korea for joint Navy and Marine Corps drills.