BOK Head: Not the Time to Consider Rate Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol has reiterated that it's not the time to lower the key interest rate.During a meeting with reporters on Monday, the central bank chief said that from the beginning of this year, he has conveyed a desire to maintain a policy of monetary easing.He said that whether such easing efforts should expand will depend on future economic conditions and financial stability, but that at least for now, the bank is not considering a rate cut.The governor said the current key rate of one-point-75 percent is not believed to be a restrictive force on the real economy in view of market liquidity and other factors.He also pointed out that it is not the time to lower guard against financial imbalance risks even as household loan increases have slowed in recent days.