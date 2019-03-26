Ruling Bloc to Discuss Pending Issues, Political Setbacks

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP), the government and the presidential office will meet to discuss pending political and legislative issues, including financial compensation for those hit hard by a 2017 earthquake in Pohang City.According to the DP on Monday, the three ruling bloc entities will hold a meeting at the National Assembly on Tuesday. They will discuss the enactment of a special law on the Pohang quakes and check legislative efforts on reform drives, including a bill on the creation of a separate investigative body for high-ranking public servants.They are also expected to reflect on recent political setbacks caused by the resignation of a presidential spokesman and the withdrawal and resignation of two ministerial nominees over their alleged ethical lapses.