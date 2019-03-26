Police Look into Anti-Gov't Posters at Colleges Nationwide

Photo : YONHAP News

Police are looking into the origin of anti-government posters found on several college campuses across the country.The National Police Agency said it launched an internal investigation after receiving reports from the public about the posters, which some described as having “Kim Jong-un Letters” as the language used on the posters resembled propaganda leaflets from the North.Two of the posters, reported by a security guard at Kyung-In Women’s University in Incheon, were titled “A letter to the students in Nam Joseon,” and “Let’s Overthrow the Nam Joseon’s government system,” using the term North Korea uses to reference South Korea.The posters criticized the Moon Jae-in administration’s income-led growth initiatives, policies to reduce dependence on nuclear energy and even policies on the North, which conservatives criticize as being excessively pro-Pyongyang.On the bottom of the posters, a group calling itself a national association of representatives of university students urged readers to participate in a candlelight anti-government vigil in central Seoul on Saturday.