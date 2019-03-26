S. Korea's Exports Expected to Improve in 2Q

South Korea’s exports are expected to improve beginning this month following four consecutive months of contraction.The Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency(KOTRA) said on Monday that the leading export index in the second quarter is projected to increase by one-point-five points from the previous quarter to 53-point-six points.It will mark the first increase in three quarters.In particular, the agency forecast increases in exports to former Soviet republics, the Asia-Pacific and China. By item, home electronics appliances, steel and wireless communication devices were seen as selling stronger in the second quarter.The leading export index projects growth based on views from buyers and sellers in export destinations.A reading below 50 indicates that exports will slow down from the previous quarter.