Busan to Host Special S. Korea-ASEAN Summit in Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

A special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) will be held in Busan in November to mark the 30th anniversary of their bilateral relations.Senior presidential public relations secretary Yoon Do-han announced during a media briefing on Monday that President Moon Jae-in will invite top leaders of the ten-member regional bloc and its secretary-general to the two-day summit to be held in the southeastern port city from November 25th.Slated to be the biggest international conference so far under the Moon administration, the event is expected to assess the development of bilateral ties over the past three decades and their future in the next 30 years.The presidential office said the occasion will also create opportunities to check on the progress of Moon's New Southern Policy and further push for reciprocal efforts.The first-ever South Korea-Mekong Summit will also be held in Busan on November 27th in connection with the special summit to significantly strengthen South Korea’s cooperation with countries situated along the transnational river basin in Southeast Asia.