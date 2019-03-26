Moon Calls for Civic Groups' Active Participation in National Affairs

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the importance of civic groups and called for their active participation in national affairs.Moon on Monday met with the representatives of local civic groups invited to the top office where he declared non-governmental organizations partners of the government born out of the “candlelight revolution” against corruption under the previous government.He also highlighted the significant roles civic groups can play in solving problems around the globe, saying although the government is doing its best, it cannot reach all areas that need attention and intervention.The president asked them to help realize peace in everyday life so it can lead to peace on the Korean Peninsula.