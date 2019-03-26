Man with S. Korean Heritage Becomes France's Digital Affairs Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

Another French with South Korean heritage has been appointed the new digital affairs minister for French President Emmanuel Macron.Cedric O, whose Korean name is O Yong-taek, was among three new French ministers announced Sunday by the Macron government.He was born in 1982. His father is South Korean and studied in France and his French mother taught French in South Korea.The 37-year-old minister graduated from the elite business school HEC Paris before launching his political career in 2006, helping former Socialist party presidential candidate Dominque Strauss-Kahn.Since Macron took power in 2017, O had been working as his presidential policy adviser on the digital economy.