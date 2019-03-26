Officials of S. Korea, US Hold Talks Ahead of Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean presidential security official met with his U.S. counterpart to discuss the agenda for the summit between the two nations' leaders slated for April eleventh.Kim Hyun-chong, the deputy chief of the presidential National Security Office, held talks with U.S. deputy national security adviser Charles Kupperman at the White House on Monday.Kim did not respond to reporters after the meeting, but the two sides are believed to have sought to narrow differences between Washington's big deal approach and Seoul's comprehensive deal and phased approach on the North's denuclearization.The deputy chief will also meet with the members of the U.S. Congress to dispel growing skepticism about the North's denuclearization following the failed second summit in Hanoi.He is expected to wrap up his U.S. trip on Wednesday.