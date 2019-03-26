S. Korea to Consult with ASEAN on Inviting N. Korean Leader to Special Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is likely to be invited to a special summit between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) set for November in Busan.Senior presidential public relations secretary Yoon Do-han said on Monday that South Korea will begin consultation with ASEAN member countries on inviting the North Korean leader to the event.Yoon added that if the ASEAN members all agree on Kim's participation, South Korea will discuss the matter with North Korea.The two-day summit to be held in Busan from November 25th is expected to assess the development of bilateral ties over the past three decades and their future in the next 30 years.The first-ever South Korea-Mekong Summit will also be held in Busan on November 27th in connection with the special summit to significantly strengthen South Korea’s cooperation with countries situated along the transnational river basin in Southeast Asia.