S. Korea's Consumer Prices Up 0.4% in March

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's consumer prices remained stable in March, posting growth below one percent for three straight months.According to data from Statistics Korea on Tuesday, the country's consumer prices increased point-four percent in March from a year earlier due to falling prices of petroleum products and vegetables.The reading marks the lowest gain since July 1999, when the country's consumer prices rose point-three percent.Prices of petrochemical products fell nine-point-six percent in March from a year earlier and vegetable prices dropped 12-point-nine percent last month.