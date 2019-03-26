Prime Minister: Gov't to Draw up Extra Budget in April

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the government will draw up an extra budget this month to cope with the economic slowdown.Lee revealed the plan on Tuesday during a meeting with senior officials from the presidential office, the government and the ruling party at the National Assembly.The prime minister said the government will discuss the matter with related ministries, saying the International Monetary Fund has proposed that South Korea draw up a supplementary budget, citing downside factors.Lee added the government should do everything that it can to preemptively stimulate the economy.During a trip to China last week, the prime minister said the extra budget will be less than nine trillion won, the amount recommended by the IMF and that the nation needs an extra budget to tackle fine dust as well.