N. Korean State Media: Russia's Interior Minister Arrives in Pyongyang

Photo : KBS News

North Korea's state media reported that Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev arrived in Pyongyang on Monday.However, the Korean Central News Agency didn't mention on Tuesday the duration of the Russian delegation's stay or the purpose of their visit.News of the visit by the Russian minister in charge of security issues comes amid speculation that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un might be preparing to visit Russia for his first-ever summit with President Vladimir Putin.Kim's de facto chief of staff Kim Chang-son recently made a seven-day trip to Moscow and Vladivostok, fueling speculation the North Korean leader's Russia trip may be imminent.North Korea appears to be stepping up its diplomacy with Russia since the breakdown of February's summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.