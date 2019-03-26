Ruling Party, Top Office, Gov't Agree to Draw up Extra Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party, the presidential office and the government have agreed to draw up an extra budget this month to stimulate the economy and deal with worsening fine dust pollution.The ruling bloc made the decision on Tuesday during a meeting at the National Assembly to discuss ways to deal with the slowing economy and other issues.In the meeting, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said the government will draw up the extra budget bill and submit it to parliament this month.DP Chairman Lee Hae-chan said he heard the Finance Ministry was considering drawing up a supplementary budget and hoped the ministry will put more emphasis on the fine dust issue.Senior presidential secretary for policy Kim Soo-hyun vowed to implement measures to tackle the fine dust issue by reflecting related projects in the proposed extra budget.Participants also discussed ways to provide assistance to Pohang City, which was hit by a strong earthquake in 2017.