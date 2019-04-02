S. Korean, US Defense Chiefs Ensure Combat Readiness after Scaled Back Drills

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The defense chiefs of the U.S. and South Korea met in the U.S. on Monday and reaffirmed that the two allies' level of joint combat readiness has not been diminished due to changes in their combined exercises.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Nat sound: S. Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo honor cordon arrival (Apr. 1/the Pentagon)South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo and Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan addressed concerns that their joint combat readiness could have been weakened recently.During their meeting at the Pentagon on Monday, the two defense chiefs evaluated last month's "Dong Maeng" drill that replaced the massive spring military exercises on the Korean Peninsula.[Sound bite: Acting US Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan]"I don't think we're scaling back exercises. I think we're building capability. That's why we have General Abrams here, master of readiness, really as we do operational control and transfer, we want to make sure that there are no gaps or seams and that we continue to build on these exercises."[Sound bite: S. Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo (Korean)]"The way in which we work together as a team, sharing our thoughts together and coming to agreements on the different ways to approach the implementation of the inter-Korean military agreement goes on to show the true spirit of the South Korea-U.S. alliance based on a firm and deep level of trust that we have enjoyed between our two countries."Seoul and Washington have suspended key military exercises since the first Washington-Pyongyang summit last year to facilitate diplomatic efforts to dismantle the nuclear weapons program in the North.While discussing the allied troops' September exercises and the lessons learned from the March drills, Jeong and Shanahan also reaffirmed that the two sides will support last year's inter-Korean military accord aimed at reducing border tensions.The defense chiefs of the two Koreas signed the deal at the close of the third summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang last September.Seoul's defense ministry said Jeong and Shanahan also agreed to make sure they proceed smoothly with the U.S.' scheduled transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) of allied troops to South Korea.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.