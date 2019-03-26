Prosecutors Summon Ex-Minister for Further Questioning Regarding Alleged Blacklist

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have summoned former Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung over her alleged involvement in the blacklisting of senior officials in order to replace them with pro-government figures.Kim arrived at the Seoul Eastern District Prosecutor's Office at around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday and said she would faithfully cooperate with the investigation.This is the third time that Kim is being grilled by prosecutors. Last month, a Seoul court rejected the prosecution's request to arrest Kim on the charges of abuse of power and obstruction of business, citing that she presents no flight risk or danger of destroying evidence.Kim is suspected of having influenced dozens of officials from ministry-affiliated organizations to resign in order to replace them with figures favorable to the Moon Jae-in administration and ordered an audit of those who refused to step down.The prosecution plans to focus their questioning on whether the presidential office influenced the replacement of officials, as well as allegations that Kim offered preferential treatment during the hiring process.Prosecutors are reportedly arranging to summon the presidential secretary for personnel affairs for questioning.