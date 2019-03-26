Naver to Feature Revamped Front Page on Wednesday

Photo : KBS News

The domestic online portal Naver will actively overhaul its mobile Web page for the first time since the page was introduced ten years ago.With the modification starting on Wednesday, Naver will take out news stories and words that are trending in real time from the front page of its mobile Web.Instead, the front page will carry the search engine and shortcuts.Users will be able to check news stories from the media source of their choice and receive customized news based on artificial intelligence from the second page.Naver had announced plans to revamp its front page following public backlash last April over the “Druking” online opinion rigging scandal in which the number of "like" clicks for online comments were rigged with a computer program.In the wake of the scandal, Naver has decided to no longer edit news stories and restrict online commenting and the number of likes allowed from a single Naver account.Naver plans to maintain the current front page for its mobile application, which has about two times more users than the mobile Web page. However, users of either version will be able to alter the settings to maintain the current front page or to see the modified page.