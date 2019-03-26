Parties Adopt Confirmation Hearing Report for Oceans Minister Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly's Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee adopted a confirmation hearing report for fisheries minister nominee Moon Seong-hyeok on Tuesday.Moon was the second nominee after culture minister nominee Park Yang-woo to have his report adopted among the seven nominees for Cabinet posts that President Moon Jae-in unveiled on March eighth.However, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) stated in Moon Seong-hyeok's report that he is disqualified for the job. It also claimed during the committee meeting that the Board of Audit and Inspection should look into allegations that his son received preferential treatment when landing a job at the Korean Register of Shipping.Meanwhile, the National Assembly's Public Administration and Security Committee will convene a full session on Thursday to decide whether to adopt the confirmation hearing report for interior minister nominee Chin Young.No parliamentary committee meetings have been scheduled for unification minister nominee Kim Yeon-chul and small and medium-sized enterprises minister nominee Park Young-sun given that the LKP is refusing to adopt their reports.