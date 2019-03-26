Gov't to Draw Up Extra Budget to Cope with Fine Dust, Economy

Photo : KBS

Anchor: The presidential office, the government and the ruling Democratic Party have agreed to draw up an extra budget in April to reduce the adverse effects of fine dust and revitalize the slowing economy. It will be the Moon Jae-in administration's third consecutive annual supplementary budget.Choi You Sun has the details.Report: The government plans to draw up an extra budget in April to cope with fine dust as well as address the country's growing economic risks by supporting businesses, expanding jobs and bolstering the social safety net.During a meeting involving the presidential office, the government and the Democratic Party on Tuesday where the three parties agreed on the need for the supplementary budget, the ruling party specifically asked the government to set aside at least one trillion won towards tackling fine dust.Some of the funds will go towards replacing old diesel vehicles, installing telemonitoring systems at dust-emitting sites and conducting joint studies with the international community.The International Monetary Fund(IMF) had recommended that South Korea draw up a supplementary budget, citing downside factors.While the three sides have yet to decide on the size of the budget expected to be submitted to the National Assembly around April 25th, Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has said that it will likely be less than nine trillion won, as suggested by the IMF, due to financial restraints.Last year, the National Assembly approved an extra budget bill of three-point-83 trillion won to create jobs for young people and help industrial regions grappling with massive layoffs.During Tuesday's meeting, the three sides also decided to provide assistance to the southeastern city of Pohang, which was hit by a five-point-four-magnitude earthquake in 2017, the second-most destructive temblor ever recorded in the country.A government-led investigation team recently concluded that the quake was probably triggered by an experimental geothermal power plant harnessing energy from the ground.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.