S. Korea, US Launch Monthly Dialogue to Prepare for OPCON Transfer

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. launched a special monthly dialogue between their top military officers last month, to prepare for the envisioned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) from Washington to Seoul.This was according to South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo at the start of his talks with acting U.S. Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan in Washington on Monday.Jeong said the monthly meetings between the South's Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Park Han-ki and Commander of U.S. Forces Korea General Robert Abrams are for the allies' joint assessment of Seoul's critical military capabilities.This summer, the allies plan to test Seoul's initial operational capability(IOC) required for the conditions-based OPCON transfer. They are expected to verify Seoul's full operational and mission capabilities in the following years.Meeting with South Korean reporters after his meeting with Shanahan, Jeong said the U.S. reaffirmed its commitment to providing its military's "bridging and enduring" capabilities to defend the South even after the OPCON transition.