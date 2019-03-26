Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.41%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose eight-point-90 points, or point-41 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-177-point-18.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining two-point-76 points, or point-37 percent, to close at 739-point-57.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-136-point-four won.