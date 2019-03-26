Moon Calls for Efforts to Promote S. Korean Tourism

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for an all-out effort to promote South Korea's attractiveness as a tourist destination.At a meeting with officials in Songdo International City in Incheon on Tuesday, Moon said embracing the country as a tourism hotspot and understanding what will appeal to foreign visitors will help boost the country's tourism industry.Moon added the tourism industry is a worldwide growth engine and that countries compete for visitors in much the same way they vie for trade opportunities and overseas contracts.The president vowed to push forward with his New Southern Policy to attract more tourists from India and other parts of South Asia. He added the policy, as envisioned, will help regions all across Korea, not just the traditional tourist spots of Seoul, Busan and Jeju Island.South Korea's tourism industry recorded a deficit for the 17th straight year last year, expanding to 13-point-eight billion dollars in 2018. This is more than double the six-point-five billion dollar deficit from 2017.