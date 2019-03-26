Gyeongnam FC Slapped with 20 Mln Won Fine Following LKP Illicit Campaigning

Photo : YONHAP News

K-League side Gyeongnam FC has been slapped with fines for illegal stumping by the main opposition Liberty Korea Party at its match over the weekend.The K League’s disciplinary committee decided on Tuesday to fine the club 20 million won, or around 17-point-five thousand U.S. dollars, due to campaigning inside the stadium.LKP leader Hwang Kyo-ahn and party candidate Kang Ki-yoon ignored warnings from the club's staff and campaigned inside the Changwon Football Center last Saturday ahead of the April third by-elections.Under Korea Football Association and K League laws, election candidates and party officials can enter the stadium after purchasing a ticket, but cannot wear any clothing displaying a candidate's number or name, as well as the party's name or emblem.The committee said it decided against issuing a heavy penalty against Gyeongnam FC after concluding the club had attempted to stop the LKP members from entering the stadium and had not seriously violated their duty to be politically neutral. Heavy penalties would have entailed a ten-point deduction or forcing the team to play a home match behind closed doors.They added it imposed the fine as the team had failed to take active measures to stop the LKP party members, including preventing them from entering the stadium or demanding them to leave.