38 North Suspects N. Korea Is Continuing Coal Exports

A U.S.-based Web site monitoring North Korea suspects the North is still exporting coal despite UN sanctions.In a report released on Monday, "38 North" disclosed an analysis of recent satellite imagery of the North’s two key coal ports and rail transfer yards along the Chinese and Russian borders.In an image from March 13th, no vessel was seen at Nampo port in Pyongan Province on the western coast, but there were 21 coal cars at its bulk ore storage area in addition to 25 more in an adjacent rail yard.38 North said despite the decreased presence of vessels, shipping activities at the port have not stopped with the probable coal stores on the wharf remaining robust.Although there was no concrete satellite evidence to back up the claim, the site also raised speculation that the North may be exporting coal to Russia via Rajin port near the Rajin-Khasan Railway.The Sinuiju classification yards located on the Friendship Bridge between the North and China were also singled out as a possible venue for the North’s secretive coal exports, with satellite imagery capturing vehicles passing the bridge with many people and boxes on board.