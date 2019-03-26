Forest Service to Focus on Fire Prevention This Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Forest Service will implement mountain fire prevention measures this weekend from Friday to Sunday as more visitors are expected at mountains nationwide to mark Arbor Day and other seasonal occasions.The agency has already raised the level of its mountain fire alert system amid heightened risks of forest fires particularly in the southern regions of South Jeolla and North and South Gyeongsang Provinces.With no rain forecast through the weekend, more people are expected to head outdoors and as a result, more officials will be on emergency duty.The state-run agency will send out teams to conduct field inspections at hiking trails and cemetery parks as part of fire prevention efforts.Drones and helicopters will also be flown for aerial guidance and monitoring.