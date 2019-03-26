Coast Guard to Strengthen Clampdown on Illegal Chinese Fishing

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Coast Guard will step up measures against illegal fishing operations by Chinese vessels near the Northern Limit Line(NLL) maritime border in the West Sea during the spring crab-fishing season.The number of ships stationed in waters near the NLL will be increased from six to eight in an effort to prevent illegal Chinese fishing.Four medium-sized warships and three bulletproof vessels will also be deployed.The Coast Guard will also conduct joint exercises and hold meetings with the Navy and the Oceans and Fisheries Ministry to jointly deal with contingency situations such as Chinese trespassing into Korean waters.An average of 20 Chinese vessels per day were spotted operating near the NLL during the months of January to March, but the number has recently increased to about 30.