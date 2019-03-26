Seoul Hopes for Future-oriented Relations in Japan's New Era

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry has expressed hope that South Korea and Japan will develop future-oriented relationship during Japan’s new imperial era.In a regular briefing Tuesday, ministry spokesman Kim In-cheol was responding to a question about what effects Japan's new era may have on Seoul-Tokyo relations.On Monday, Japan announced that the imperial era of Reiwa will begin on May first when Emperor Akihito's elder son Naruhito ascends to the throne.The Japanese government explained the name Reiwa was inspired by a poem about plum blossoms in the Japanese classical poetry collection called Manyoshu. It means that "culture is born and nurtured as people's hearts are beautifully drawn together."The current “Heisei” era, which means “achieving peace,” will end after 31 years when Emperor Akihito abdicates on April 30th.