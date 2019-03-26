Gov't to Strengthen Regulation on Recyclable Waste Disposal

Photo : KBS News

The government plans to further strengthen regulations on management and disposal of recyclable goods.Environment Minister Cho Myung-rae revealed the plan while addressing a forum at the National Assembly on Tuesday. The event was held to mark the first anniversary of a waste disposal crisis in the Seoul metropolitan area caused by China’s ban on imported waste resources.The minister said the crisis was resolved in a timely manner and that the government has since worked with businesses and residents to implement comprehensive measures on recyclable waste.However, he stressed the need for further efforts to dispose of locally produced waste, noting strengthening regulations overseas against waste imports.He said a new regulatory road map the government is crafting will focus on packing materials used in parcel services and disposable goods such as straw.