Photo : YONHAP News

The Foreign Ministry says Minister Kang Kyung-wha will host Saudi Arabia’s Economy and Planning Minister Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri on Wednesday to discuss cooperation between the two countries.Part of their cooperation will be explored based on the Saudi government’s “Vision 2030” plan, which is a long-term economic development project that aims to diversify the oil-producing country’s industrial revenues.The ministry said regional issues will also be on the meeting’s agenda.