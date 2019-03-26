Ulsan City Begins Annual Whale-Spotting Cruise Ship Tours

Ulsan City has launched annual operations of the country’s only whale-watching cruise ship.According to the Ulsan Namgu City Management Corporation on Tuesday, the Whales Sea Travel cruise ship will run through October and set out on voyages eight times per week except Mondays.A luxury “Dinner Cruise” service with a buffet dinner and night views from the deck will be offered once a week on Friday between May and October.The 550-ton cruise ship can accommodate up to 320 people and is equipped with various amenities and facilities, including restaurants, cafes and a theater.Nearly 23-thousand people used the ship last year with 24 whale sightings recorded out of 123 voyages, marking the highest success rate since the launch of the cruise service.